Pierre and SF East Split Doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It looked like the Pierre legion baseball team would sweep SF East in a doubleheader Tuesday night at Harmodon Park. Alex Badger’s 2-run double gave Pierre at 6-3 lead in the 5th inning of the first game. But East roared back and scored the final 4 runs for a 7-6 win. The defending state champs won the nightcap 11-3.