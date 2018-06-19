Police: Three Teens Suspected in Burglary of Unlocked House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating a burglary they say took place early Saturday morning.

Police say three teenage boys entered an unlocked house in the 4300 block of East 23rd Street. They say the suspects fled the home when they found someone awake in a room.

Police say the most important thing is to make sure everything is locked up.

“It’s not just unlocked cars or unlocked garages but also unlocked houses and apartments. And obviously, there’s a wide variety of reasons why people would leave them unlocked, but the best thing to do is to make sure things are locked,” said Office Sam Clemens.

Police say the only thing reported missing was a pair of shoes.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.