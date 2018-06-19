Simon ‘chortles’

The KDLT Question Of The Day today was, ‘What is your favorite portmanteau?’

In case you didn’t know, a portmanteau is a word blending the sounds and combining the meanings of two other words. Some viewers commented on Fabebook answers like ‘brunch,’ ‘hangry,’ ‘threenager,’ etc. One answer, a ‘chortle’, which is a chuckle and a snort, threw Simon Floss off this morning.

Naturally, he had to try it out for himself.

Simon’s chortle amused Carleen, however Blaise was not impressed.

Take a look.