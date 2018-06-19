Sioux Falls Police Investigate Multiple Home Burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police released surveillance video Tuesday in hopes someone might be able to help identify any of the three teenage boys in it.

The teens are suspected of breaking into an east side Sioux Falls home early Saturday morning, and stealing a pair of shoes.

Police say the home reportedly was unlocked at the time.

“If we get people to lock their items, we’d have a lot less crime,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens. “It’s not just unlocked cars or unlocked garages but also unlocked houses and apartments and obviously, there’s a wide variety of reasons why people would leave them unlocked, but the best thing to do is to make sure things are locked.”

That’s a message Chris Hintz and his family are echoing.

“The day started with a frantic wife saying, ‘Honey, we’ve been broken into,” said Chris Hintz.

Around 6:15 Tuesday morning, Hintz and his wife Holly found their garage door, their side door, and their car doors all wide open.

“Glove box was open, center console open, stuff had been moved around, ransacked,” said Hintz.

Hintz says when he went to bed the night before, he believed everything was locked and secure. Only to find in the morning his home – and his sense of security – broken into.

“Two houses that way, and two houses that way, there’s police on this block and you feel safe and secure and you’re in a nicer part of town.”

Hintz has a Ring doorbell and is working to acquire surveillance video from that and from neighbors. In the meantime, he has a simple message:

“For the people that are choosing to do this, you’re terrorizing people. You talk about terrorism and how difficult it is to have peace; you’re taking people’s peace and their peace of mind away. And why?”

Anyone with information on either break-in is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (605)367-7007.