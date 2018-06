Storm need to Eliminate Turnovers against Rattlers

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Storm are preparing for Saturday night’s I-F-L semi-final playoff game at Arizona against the defending league champions. They will be playing in a hostile environment, but Kurtiss Riggs knows he has a very good road team. QB Lorenzo Brown was hoping this could have been the United Bowl match-up, but he knows what’s at stake.