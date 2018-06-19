Streveler Shines in CFL Opener for Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Chris Streveler shined during his time as quarterback of the USD Coyotes. The All-American was named the started for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the C-F-L, something no rookie had done in the league since 1994.

The Bombers lost to Edmonton 33-30 in a game twice delayed by lightning. But Streveler still struck for 3 touchdowns and passed for 176 yards in the 33-30 Edmonton win. Afterwards he downplayed the excitement of throwing his first professional touchdown pass after his team lost a very close game.