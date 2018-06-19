Trade fight with China could slow US growth, economists say

WASHINGTON (AP) – Economists are starting to warn that the tit-for-tat tariff threats between the United States and China, should they all be implemented, would meaningfully slow U.S. growth.

Oxford Economics estimates that if President Donald Trump imposed the $200 billion in duties that he threatened to implement late Monday, and China responded in kind, U.S. growth could slow by 0.3 percentage point next year.

“It looks like the probability of a full-blown trade war between the world’s two largest economies is rising,” said Louis Kuijs, an economist at Oxford Economics. “Attitudes seem to be hardening.”

Tariffs are already raising costs for some goods. A punitive duty the Trump administration applied to lumber imports from Canada has raised the price of a new home by $9,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders.