Vikings training camp at new HQ has 18 days of open practice

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings will have 18 days of training camp practices open to the public at their new headquarters this summer, more than what they had previously at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

The Vikings announced their schedule on Tuesday, with rookies taking the field at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan starting on July 24. The first full-squad workout is July 28, with a night practice set for Aug. 4 at TCO Stadium on the suburban campus. The final on-field opportunity for fans to watch is Aug. 16, the second day of joint workouts with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There will be no charge for general admission, but the free tickets must be reserved online in advance with a maximum of four passes and two days.