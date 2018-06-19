Watertown Police Seize Three Ounces of Meth in Drug Investigation

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown Police have arrested two people on drug charges after police searched a residence and found more than three ounces of meth.

Police say during an ongoing investigation they searched a residence at 800 3rd Street in Northeast Watertown. During the search police found more than three ounces of meth.

Police arrested Nathan John Schussler and Logan Lynn Schussler on multiple drug and child abuse charges.

Both are both being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.