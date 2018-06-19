Where Will Peyton’s Place Be?

Where Will Peyton's Place Be?

PIERRE, SD…Whether on a mound, or under center, there’s something special about Peyton Zabel.

“He’s different. He’s got athletic ability that’s just God-given. And he works really hard to improve, but he’s just got something that’s a little bit different than most.” Pierre Legion Baseball Coach Brian White says.

And that’s led to a year for the ages in Pierre, where Peyton was the ace of the state legion champion and high school baseball runner up, and quarterback of the state football champs..

“It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been awesome though. The relationships are what I’m going to remember more than anything. The championships and stuff are fun but the people are what I’m going to remember.” Peyton Zabel says.

It caught the eye of Augustana, who offered Zabel the unique chance to play both football and baseball.

“I said, you know, if they’re going to let me play both I really like it down here. So that’s the place I wanted to be from the start.” Peyton says.

That changed earlier this month when the Milwaukee Brewers selected him in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball draft. Though the Brewers haven’t yet made their offer to him, Zabel has until July 16th to decide whether to sign and join Milwaukee’s farm system, or go to Augustana.

“Definitely going to be the hardest decision of my life so far. I really want to be at Augie but, at the same time, that’s an opportunity of a lifetime. So we’re going to do what’s best for me. Coach OJ (Jerry Olszewski) and coach (Tim) Huber have been really good about it and giving me advice and everything like that. But I definitely want to be at Augie. I love it down here but we’ll see what happens.” Zabel says.

“Whatever decision he makes, I just hope it’s because that’s what his heart is telling him to do. He’s got to go do what’s going to make him happy in 15 years so when he looks back he’s like I did exactly what I wanted and I got the best experience I could get out of it.” White says.

And that’s the attitude Peyton is taking…

“It’s just an awesome decision to have to make. I mean, it stinks to make it, but it’s a win-win.” Peyton says.

….Since he knows this is a pretty special opportunity.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.