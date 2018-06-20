A South Dakota Burger Worth the Road Trip

Food writer Staci Perry tells KDLT News Today that the Cardinal Bar in Arlington has a back patio you’ve got to check out and a burger that is unlike any other. Like Indian Fry Bread? Give this one a whirl then. Click on the video above to learn more about the Cardinal as well as the Wheelhouse Cafe in Watertown.

And in two weeks, check back in when we hear more about why two off-the-beaten path stops in Brookings should be next on your list of destinations.