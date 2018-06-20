Double Fatality – South Dakota

2 killed in 2-vehicle crash near Milbank
Associated Press,
MILBANK, S.D. (AP) – Two people are dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash near Milbank.

Authorities say a Chevrolet Equinox going north on South Dakota Highway 15 collided with a westbound dump truck at an intersection north of Milbank on Monday afternoon.

The two people in the Equinox – the 79-year-old male driver and his 71-year-old female passenger – were pronounced dead at a Milbank hospital. Authorities say the 82-year-old man who was driving the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

All three people were wearing seat belts. Their names were not immediately released.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

