Great Plains Zoo Releases Great Horned Owl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Not only does the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls care for more than a thousand animals, but they help rehabilitate the native wildlife. On June 20th the zoo released a Great Horned Owl back into the wild.

He was originally found as an owlet, buried in a gravel truck, unable to move. Since he was so young, he needed time to develop adult feathers. The staff worked with him on his flying and hunting skills in their outdoor training facility.

Dan Ashe, CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, says days like this are what make the zoo so special.

“It’s their commitment to conservation that makes an AZA accredited zoo so much different than what other people might think of as a kind of a roadside zoo or animal attraction. It’s their commitment to excellence in taking care of animals, but also their commitment to conservation of animals in nature,” said Ashe.

The great plains zoo rehabilitates wild birds and raptors that are sick or injured. They also do hands-on regional work with other native species like turtles, otters and even moose.