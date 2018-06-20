Homeowners Advised To Check Sump Pumps Amid Rising Concerns of Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As rain continues to fall, there are rising concerns about flooding in basements across the Sioux Empire.

Experts say there’s a household appliance that you need to check to prevent outside water from coming in.

“We’ve been at houses several years ago when we had the rain, and the water was at the ceiling at the basement. So a sump pump is needed,” said Greg Lorenzen, service manager at Howe Inc. in Sioux Falls.

They’re small devices that could end up saving homeowners big money.

Sump pumps drain water out of homes, and can be the first line of defense against a flooded basement.

But sump pump technicians say it’s important to make sure they’re properly working before it’s too late.

“You can always just reach in and lift up the your float inside there and it should come on, a lot of people will dump water in there and make sure it pumps it out,” said Lorenzen.

Where it’s pumping out is also something to be mindful of.

“The sanitary sewer system is not sized to handle the volume capacity of sump discharges,” said Lance Weatherly, Principal Engineer at the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Engineering Department.

Major backups could occur if sump pumps are drained into the sanitary sewer system.

Homeowners should drain away from their home into yards and storm drains.

Experts also advise having an extra sump pump handy and having a battery or water powered backup should the power go out.

There are some areas of town that are wetter- and more prone to flooding such as southwest Sioux Falls.

However as the city is growing and landscape is changing they say all homes should have sump pumps, just in case.

“You buy a brand new house and it sits there for three, four years, all the sudden, things do change. Construction is going on daily in this town, so you never know where the water is going to flow,” said Lorenzen.