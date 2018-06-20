Noem Chooses Lieutenant Governor Candidate

Noem Chooses Larry Rhoden for Lieutenant Governor

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Kristi Noem, Republican candidate for South Dakota governor, has chosen Larry Rhoden to serve as Lieutenant Governor. Rhoden is a lifelong West River rancher.

“I am humbled to accept Kristi Noem’s offer to serve as her Lieutenant Governor,” said Rhoden. “It’s clear Kristi is fighting for something much bigger than herself, and she expects the same of those serving in her administration. We have an opportunity to do some big things without raising taxes or growing government. I’m proud to be part of the team.”

After graduating high school, Rhoden joined the South Dakota National Guard, serving six years. While his children were young, he served as a church trustee, earned a seat on the local school board, and led the Board of Directors for the area Cenex.

In 2001, Rhoden began serving in the state legislature. During his time as a citizen legislator, his peers have repeatedly selected him to serve in leadership, and he’s shown an aptitude for getting things done. Rhoden worked with Noem to reform South Dakota’s tax code, led efforts to repeal the so-called “Trucker’s Tax,” and shaped legislation to limit the government’s eminent domain authority. His work earned him the American Conservative Union’s highest ranking in 2017. Today, Rhoden serves as the Majority Whip in the South Dakota House.

Rhoden, who currently runs a cow-calf operation and custom welding business near Union Center, South Dakota, still lives on the ranch where he was born and raised. He and his wife, Sandy, have four boys, two daughters-in-law, and one grandchild.