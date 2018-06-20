SDSU Football Secures Another FBS Opponent

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University and Northwestern University have reached a scheduling agreement for a football game during the 2026 season.

The game is scheduled to be played Sept. 12, 2026, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It would mark the first-ever meeting between the Jackrabbits and Wildcats on the gridiron.

SDSU now has secured seven games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents over the next decade, including a Sept. 1 matchup this season at Iowa State and a 2019 season-opening date at Minnesota.

This past December, the Jackrabbits signed a three-game agreement with Nebraska, with contests to be played in Lincoln during the 2020, 2024 and 2028 seasons. The 2020 date has been moved from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19.

Rounding out the list of current FBS opponents is Colorado State in 2021.

FUTURE GAMES AGAINST FBS OPPONENTS

Sept. 1, 2018 – at Iowa State

Aug. 29, 2019 – at Minnesota

Sept. 19, 2020 – at Nebraska

Sept. 4, 2021 – at Colorado State

Aug. 31, 2024 – at Nebraska

Sept. 12, 2026 – at Northwestern

Sept. 9, 2028 – at Nebraska

-GoJacks.com-