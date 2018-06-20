SF City Pools Closed Due to Rainy Weather
Sioux Falls, S.D. – All Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and pool facilities will be closed today due to rain and cool temperatures. The locations of the six public pools and spray park are:
- Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue
- Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street
- Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road
- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street
- McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue
- Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue
- Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street
Today’s closure includes the water walking, lap swimming, and Aqua Zumba programs at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center.
Reminder that the Midco® Aquatic Center is open until 8 p.m. tonight per regular business hours.