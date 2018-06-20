SF City Pools Closed Due to Rainy Weather

Sioux Falls, S.D. – All Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and pool facilities will be closed today due to rain and cool temperatures. The locations of the six public pools and spray park are:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue

Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street

Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street

McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue

Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

Today’s closure includes the water walking, lap swimming, and Aqua Zumba programs at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center.

Reminder that the Midco® Aquatic Center is open until 8 p.m. tonight per regular business hours.