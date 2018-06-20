SOUND: Storm Using Dramatic Finishes for Playoff Confidence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Storm are spending the week preparing for the IFL’s semifinals this Saturday night. However, the team is in a position they aren’t all too familiar with playing a playoff game, on the road.

The Storm are the 3rd seed in the IFL playoffs. They’re traveling to face Arizona who are the defending champions.

Sioux Falls ended the regular season with a couple of dramatic finishes, a 69-61 triple overtime win in the season finale and a 51-49 win against Iowa the week before.

Wide receiver Damond Powell says the nail bitter games prove they can come back from any deficit.

“These last two games gave us a lot of confidence doing that, and we’re trying to avoid that. We’re trying to get in and knock them right in the mouth as soon as the game starts so we don’t have to get into a dog fight with anybody. That’s how we’re trying to get after it,” says Powell.