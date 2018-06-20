SOUND: Thunder FC Look To End Season Strong

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Amateur soccer has come and gone in Sioux Falls, but Thunder FC still has plenty of reasons to be excited.

With only five games left in their 2nd season the thunder are sitting 7th in the division with a 1-7-1 overall record.

The squad has lost the last five games, but by only 1 or 2 goals.

Head coach Mekonnen Afa is in his 1st season at the helm. He says regardless of the record this team has an opportunity to showcase local talent and bring the sport back to the area.

“The exciting this is for this level of play to come back to Sioux Falls. It was here many years ago with the Sioux Falls Spit Fire, so it’s nice to see another level for people of Sioux Falls to come back to and also for the youth soccer players around this area,” says Afa.