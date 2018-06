Wired Wednesday: Gaming Addiction Among Teens

World Health Organization Declares 'Gaming Addiction' A Mental Health Issue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Earlier this year the World Health Organization declared gaming addiction a mental health condition.

Will Bushee stopped by for another edition of Wired Wednesday talking gaming and online addictions among teens, well as a brand new summer cyber camp coming up ‘Cyber Patriot.’

