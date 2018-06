Ellsworth chosen for new long-range anti-ship missile

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The military has chosen Ellsworth Air Force Base and its B-1 bombers for a new missile.

The Air Force says the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile is used to strike enemy ships from long distances. It’s going from the test phase to the operational phase.

Crew with Ellsworth’s 28th Bomb Wing began training on the missile system this week.