Final Touches Being Made to New City Admin Building, Set to Open Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Workers are wrapping up the finishing touches on the new Sioux Falls City Administration building.

The $20 million building will be a “one stop-shop.” It’s a place where you can do everything from pay your parking ticket to apply for a building permit.

The new building was designed to bring in lots of natural light and to bring in new technology. With 80,000 square feet the building has room for future growth.

For the first time in years, some departments will have their team under the same roof.

“They were in multiple locations so as a team, they were not even close together and so just having those teams together and so they can collaborate everyday on the work that needs to be done is key,” said Sioux Falls’ Director of Public Works Mark Cotter.

Although public works has been testing out their new office for about two weeks, the facility opens to the public on Monday.