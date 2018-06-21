I-90 Reopened Inside Minnesota State Line After Closure from Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – I-90 across the Minnesota border near the Beaver Creek exit was closed this morning due to high water levels.

Minnesota officials closed the section of I-90 at 1o a.m. The South Dakota Department of Transportation urged all drivers to avoid the are and to take an alternate route.

Officials reopened the section of road at around 2 p.m. South Dakota DOT is still urging drivers to use caution and to avoid flooded areas.

A reminder that drivers can find the latest road conditions at safetravelusa.com or by dialing 511.