McLaughlin, Lower Brule men charged in officer assault cases

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A McLaughlin man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer, while a Lower Brule man has been sentenced in a separate similar case.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 19-year-old Austin Folson of McLaughlin is accused of causing an undisclosed injury to a federal officer in March. Folson has pleaded not guilty and is to stand trial in August.

Twenty-year-old Tristan Patterson pleaded guilty in March in his case and was recently sentenced to one year and eight months in prison.

Authorities say Patterson in July 2017 resisted while being booked into the Lower Brule jail, spit at officers and kicked an officer in the face. No one was hurt.