Minnesota, other states plan to sue over family separations

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) – Washington and more than a half-dozen other states say they plan to sue the Trump administration over a policy that separated immigrant families illegally entering the United States.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson made the announcement Thursday outside a federal prison in the city of SeaTac, south of Seattle, where about 200 immigration detainees have been transferred – including women separated from their children.

Ferguson says the separations violate the due process rights of children and their parents and that Trump’s executive order Wednesday halting the practice hasn’t resolved the legal concerns.

Massachusetts, California, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Minnesota plan to join the lawsuit. New York has separately announced plans to sue.