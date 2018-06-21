Roads underwater following heavy rains in northwest Iowa

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) – Several northwest Iowa roads have been inundated and basements swamped by heavy rain.

Station KUOO reports more than 5 inches were reported early Thursday north of Estherville.

Iowa Highway 60 flooded over in the Ashton area, forcing traffic to detour.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several rivers and creeks in the area, including the Big and Little Sioux rivers, the Floyd River, the Rock River, and the Ocheyedan River near Spencer.

The weather service says more rain will fall across the region during Thursday but not as much as on Wednesday and Wednesday night.