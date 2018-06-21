School Zone: Precision Agriculture at SDSU

Advancements In Technology and New Facility Growing Precision Ag at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – For this weeks edition of ‘School Zone,’ we highlight the Precision Ag program at SDSU.

Many say that agriculture is the life-blood of the mid-west, and ‘precision ag’ is a term we’re hearing more and more. Precision agriculture helps farmers do their jobs with less work, because of advancements in technology.

South Dakota State University is now leading the way for collegiate precision agriculture programs with the construction of the first ever precision agriculture facility.

Simon Floss had the chance to head to Brookings to get a first hand glimpse at the cutting edge technology used in precision agriculture and get an idea of what the new facility will do to an already thriving program.

