South Dakota Businesses Respond to Supreme Court Sales Tax Decision

TEA, S.D. – Big news for online shoppers: the Supreme Court says states can force customers to pay a sales tax. This means more cash could be coming to states. It turns out, South Dakota was a key player in this morning’s 5-4 ruling.

Jason Reisdorfer from Weisser Distributing remembers when his business pushed an online sales tax a few years ago. Reisdorfer says the reviews weren’t exactly positive.

“We actually added customer service support staff because our messages tripled of customers saying ‘Why are you charging me sales tax? Why are you charging me sales tax? This can’t be right. You guys are stealing from us,’” said Reisdorfer.

Reisdorfer says online state sales taxes put everyone on a level playing field, and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley couldn’t agree more. Due to a 1992 law, Jackley says smaller mom and pop businesses couldn’t compete with big websites like Amazon and Ebay that skip out on state sales taxes if they don’t have a physical office in a certain state.

“It’s why we’ve seen a dip in some of the sales tax revenues that our state depends upon,” said Jackley.

That’s why Jackley took the controversial case all the way to the Supreme Court and won. South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard previously told KDLT News that South Dakota misses out on an estimated $50 million a year from online state and municipal sales taxes.

Jackley says most people don’t enjoy new taxes, but this one is key to bring fairness to the marketplace, especially in a digital world.

“This is going to help not just South Dakota when it comes to the revenues for education, health care, and infrastructure, but it’s going to help revive our businesses on Main Street,” said Jackley.

Reisdorfer says people are changing their tune now that the case has wrapped up, so he’s happy with Thursday’s decision.

“This will actually have a chance to boost our business,” said Reisdorfer. “We think that for a while online shopper were really price conscious. Now it’s more about convenience [and] costumer experience.”

Jackley says it will take time for this new law to be implemented.