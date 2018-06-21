South Dakota store manager: Tax ruling means local spending

WASHINGTON (AP) – The manager of a Native American art store in South Dakota says he thinks the Supreme Court’s online sales tax decision will increase people’s desire to spend their money locally.

Dan Tribby, general manager of Prairie Edge in Rapid City, celebrated Thursday as a “historic day” after the high court overturned two decades-old Supreme Court decisions that have made it tougher for states to collect sales taxes for purchases online.

Tribby, the past president of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says the store has online sales and will be affected by the ruling.

Renee Scriver, owner of the Book Zealot in Watertown, South Dakota, has mixed emotions. The book store relies on internet sales to stay in business, and Scriver says she’s concerned about the logistics of complying with different tax jurisdictions across the country.