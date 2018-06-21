Touchmark Raising Alzheimer’s Awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Alzheimer’s Disease affects nearly everyone and is one of the most deadly diseases without a known cure.

For people living with Alzheimer’s, every day feels like the longest day which is why Touchmark at All Saints Events in Sioux Falls is doing their part in raising awareness through ‘The Longest Day’ summer series kicking off tonight.

Amanda Snoody, executive director of Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls, stopped by the KDLT studio to talk about the disease and an event that raises awareness and support for those living with Alzheimer’s.

