Wayfair: No big impact from Supreme Court case

WASHINGTON (AP) – Home goods seller Wayfair says it doesn’t expect the Supreme Court ruling that states can force shoppers to pay sales tax on online purchases to have a “noticeable impact” on its business.

The company, which had been named in the South Dakota case that made its way to the Supreme Court, says it already collects sales tax on about 80 percent of its U.S. orders.

Boston-based Wayfair says it has been collecting sales tax as it has opened warehouses across the country to ship its sofas, rugs and other products.

Wayfair’s stock, which is up more than 50 percent in the last year, slipped 1 percent to $114.64 Thursday.

Besides its namesake site, Wayfair Inc. also owns the Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane sites.