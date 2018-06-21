Zenner Coaches At Clinic As He Prepares For Fourth NFL Season

SDSU Alum Re-Signed With Detroit In Offseason

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Being able to bring in a professional running back is always a boon to the Riggs Sanford Power Football running back clinic.

And in his third year doing them, former Jackrabbit Zach Zenner has become a pro at coaching the little kids!

The Detroit Lions’ running back was in South Dakota today at the Sanford Fieldhouse this afternoon before heading up to Brookings for an FCA event later. Now that he’s done plenty of camps like this with little kids. he’s refined his message and what he wants them to take away the most from the experience.

As for his pro career, Zenner is heading into his fourth season with a lot of questions and uncertainty.

The SDSU alum saw a reduced role and fewer carries last season in the Lions’ backfield, and that was under the Jim Caldwell-led coaching staff that had signed him as an undrafted free agent. That staff was fired after the season and now former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is his new head coach, who signed another ex-Patriot in running back LaGarrette Blount.

Despite all the change and a crowded backfield, Zenner re-signed with the Lions in March and is confident he’ll work his way back into a bigger role. Zach will report to the Lions’ training camp on July 26th.