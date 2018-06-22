3 candidates vying to be Republican attorney general nominee

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Republicans are set to choose between a longtime county prosecutor, a broadly-endorsed Yankton attorney and the head of the Senate’s judiciary committee in deciding their candidate to face an experienced Democratic former U.S. attorney in the race for state attorney general.

The attorney general contest is the main show for Republican delegates selecting candidates Saturday at the party’s state convention in Pierre. Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald, Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg and state Sen. Lance Russell are Republicans seeking the attorney general post.

The winner will face former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, whom Democrats nominated last week, in the November general election. They are vying to replace outgoing state Attorney General Marty Jackley as South Dakota’s chief lawyer and law enforcement officer.