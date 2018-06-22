Authorities identify Big Stone City couple killed in crash

MILBANK, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a husband and wife from Big Stone City who died in a two-vehicle crash in Grant County.

The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Arlo Hurley and 71-year-old Kathleen Hurley were in a sport utility vehicle that was struck by a dump truck at a state Highway 15 intersection north of Milbank on Monday afternoon.

The Hurleys were pronounced dead at a Milbank hospital. They had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The patrol says the dump truck failed to stop at the intersection. The 82-year-old Milbank man driving the truck was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.