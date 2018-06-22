Bellator To Make South Dakota Debut With Logan Storley August 17th

Webster Native Will Put Perfect MMA Record On The Line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Bellator will make its first appearance in South Dakota on August 17 at the Sanford Pentagon with the co-main event featuring South Dakota native and undefeated welterweight fighter Logan Storley.

The event is headlined by Bellator’s bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell (12-1) facing Noad Lahat (12-3) in a non-title featherweight bout.

The entire main card of Bellator 204 – Caldwell vs. Lahat will be televised live and free on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Additional bouts will be announced in coming weeks.

“I’m excited to bring Bellator to Sioux Falls this summer with a great venue partner in the Sanford Pentagon,” said Bellator president Scott Coker. “I always look forward to visiting a new market and having a crowd experience a live Bellator event for the first time. This is a great card with a lot of intriguing matchups that I know fans will enjoy. With this being such a strong wrestling community, I’m also excited to feature several former collegiate wrestlers on Aug. 17, including Darrion Caldwell and South Dakota’s Logan Storley.”

Storley (8-0) takes on A.J. Matthews (9-7), while Northern Ireland’s James Gallagher (7-0) will compete at 135-pounds for the first time against newly-signed Bellator bantamweight Ricky Bandejas (10-1).

“Bellator 204 is going to be one of the most exciting events the Sanford Pentagon has ever hosted,” said Jesse Smith, director of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “Thank you to Scott Coker and Bellator for bringing this event to Sioux Falls. Fans are going to witness an incredible night of action and entertainment.”

Tickets for Bellator 204 go on sale Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and the Pentagon box office.

Bellator 204 – Caldwell vs. Lahat – August 17, 8 p.m.

Featherweight Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (12-1) vs. Noad Lahat (12-3)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Logan Storley (8-0) vs. A.J. Matthews (9-7)

Bantamweight Feature Bout: James Gallagher (7-0) vs. Ricky Bandejas (10-1)

