Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon Impacted by Heavy Rain

BRANDON, S.D. – The Sioux Empire has been hit with a lot of heavy rain over the past few days causing significant flooding.

The parks and farms are especially impacted by the flooding, but some areas did not see the effects of the flooding. The Cherry Rock Farm in Brandon is considered one of the lucky ones.

The family owned farm produces an “all you can think of produce farm” growing vegetables like sweet corn and tomatoes. Thankfully, none of their season produce was damaged by the floods. However, the farm still do not know the total effects of the flood.

Co-owner of Cherry Rock Farm Laura Patzer said they were not expecting this flood to happen. They still need to check the back fields to determine how the flood hurt their crops. “It’s really too early for us to tell out here. It kind of hit us by surprise yesterday. The waters just kind of started to pour in down at the edge of our field where we have a couple of our crops planted. Until those waters receding we won’t know exactly the damage or how it will affect our business,” said Patzer.

Patzer said this was a learning experience for everyone. The farm will come up with a plan to limit any flood damage in the future. For now, the market will still open on July 1st.