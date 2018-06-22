Country Club of Sioux Falls Celebrating a Brand New Look

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Country Club of Sioux Falls has a whole new look now that renovations are finished.

Renovations include a new clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and spa. The golf course has also been restructured. Those changes consist of new sand bunkers, PGA Tour inspired fairways, and they replaced two holes.

The Country Club wanted the course to be playable for any level of golfer. The changes has been available for a week and members have had their first opinions.

“Membership is just elated. We opened up a week ago. You know, I told my wife its been 30 years before I’ve had one day where all of my members in my career were happy at the same point,” said General Manager Tim Walton.

All the new amenities did not come at a price to the club’s members. Their yearly dues did not increase through the rebranding process.