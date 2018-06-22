Coyotes Sending Four To USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Chris Nilsen Wins 8th Summit League Athlete of the Month Honor

VERMILLION, S.D. — Several current and former members of the USD track and field team are competing there this weekend at the United States Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Most notable will be the first competitor tomorrow, pole vaulter Chris Nilsen, who today won Summit League Athlete of the Month for May and June, his 8th such award. He won the outdoor national championship a few weeks ago in Eugene, and his vault of 19 feet, two and three quarters inches earlier this year at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays put him first in the United States IAAF rankings and fourth in the world.

Also tomorrow at 2:20 Laura Boman will toss hammer. Then on Sunday, Coyote alum Emily Grove will compete in the women’s pole vault at 1:55 and Ben Hammer will throw discus at 2:20.