Crop Report – South Dakota

Most crops, pastures in South Dakota remain in decent shape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Most crops in South Dakota remain in decent shape as they continue to develop.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the corn, soybean, winter wheat, spring wheat, oats and sorghum crops all are in mostly fair to good condition.

Planting of sunflowers in South Dakota has reached three-fourths complete, behind last year’s pace but ahead of the long-term average.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 79 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 71 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.