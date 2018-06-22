Doon Mayor Urges Everyone To Stay Away After Train Derails

DOON, I.A. – Mandatory evacuations are in order for Northwest Iowa after a train derailed Friday morning. Crews are on scene trying to figure out how much oil leaked into the water.

It was a phone call that Doon Mayor Tim Mantel wasn’t expecting early Friday morning. Nearly 30 train cars carrying oil are now in this water.

“Earlier this morning it derailed and stuff and there’s a lot of oil going into, yeah, into a pond,” said Mantel.

Officials evacuated the four homes close to these train cars. However, this is just the beginning. If the wind starts blowing in the opposite direction at any point, it could be dangerous. Officials are considering evacuating everyone within a two mile radius, which is essentially the entire town.

The smell of oil is overwhelming out here in Doon, Iowa. Several roads are closed off to the public.

At this time, the Lyon County Sheriff believes flooding was a contributing factor and that the train engine was fine.

No one was hurt, including the conductor from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company.

One family woke up around 4:30 A.M. The father saw reflectors in the water and called 911.

“It’s unreal to me because this thing doesn’t really happen very often,” said Eric Vanveldhuizen. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”

Mayor Mantel is warning everyone to stay away.

“The big thing is just people please stay out of town,” said Mantel.

The Lyon County sheriff tells KDLT News they have quite the job ahead of them. They expect it to take all weekend to clean up those cars carrying oil in the water.

Several volunteers brought baked goods to the fire station.

KDLT reached out to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company. In a statement, BSFR said, “We are containing the oil that was spilled as close to the incident as possible using containment booms and recovering it with skimmers and vacuum trucks. We regret any inconvenience this incident has caused and are working directly with those impacted.”