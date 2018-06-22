Evacuations ordered for community along northwest Iowa river

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (AP) – Evacuations have been ordered for a northwest Iowa community along the swollen Rock River.

Churches have been designated as emergency shelters in Rock Valley, a Sioux County community of about 3,300 residents.

The National Weather Service says the Rock River is expected to crest later Friday about a foot below the 2014 record of nearly 23 feet, when several Rock Valley homes were damaged by the floodwater. Flood stage is 16 feet.

The service has issued flood warnings for several other rivers and creeks in the area, including the Big and Little Sioux rivers, the Floyd River and the Ocheyedan River near Spencer.