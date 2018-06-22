Garrett’s Big Night Wasted In Canaries Loss To Texas

Birds Drop Opener 7-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Canaries fell to the Texas AirHogs by a score of 7-3 on Friday night. Maxx Garrett drove in all three Sioux Falls runs in the loss.

Texas took an early lead with a double from Dillon Thomas that scored a run. The Canaries got the run back after Jabari Henry was hit with a pitch and Maxx Garrett doubled him home.

Sioux Falls had the bases loaded in the third inning, but were unable to take the lead. Miles Nordgren shut down the Texas offense until the sixth inning, where the AirHogs put three on the board to take a 4-1 lead. The Canaries did not take long to answer, as Garrett hit his second home run of the year over the left field wall, scoring Hart and bringing Sioux Falls within a run.

The AirHogs got the two runs back in the seventh with a two-RBI single, putting the score at 6-3. Texas tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth, taking a 7-3 lead into the bottom half of the inning. A couple of fine defensive plays from the AirHog defense ended the game for Sioux Falls.

ODDS AND ENDS

Two of Maxx Garrett’s three RBIs reached base via a hit by pitch … Garrett hit his first home run since May 25 at Winnipeg … Garrett’s three RBIs matched his career-high of three back in July of 2017 … Blake Schmit and Chris Grayson each snapped nine-game hitting streaks in the loss … Jordan Smith extended his hit streak to five games, having multiple hits in three … Sioux Falls is now 7-8 when they hit a home run … the Canaries are 2-3 with Nordgren as their starter.

ON DECK

Sioux Falls and Texas will play ball in game two of a three game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Birds fans can get their tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Weiqiang (3-3)

L – Nordgren (0-1)

SCORING RECAP

Top 1st – Texas: Dillon Thomas doubles (Correlle Prime scores) 1-0 Texas.

Bot 2nd – Sioux Falls: Maxx Garrett doubles (Jabari Henry scores) 1-1 tied.

Top 6th – Texas: Li Ning singles (Dillon Thomas scores) 2-1 Texas; Chen Junpeng doubles (Casio Grider and Lu Zhenhong score) 4-1 Texas.

Bot 6th – Sioux Falls: Maxx Garrett two-run home run (Michael Hart scores) 4-3 Texas.

Top 7th – Texas: Li Ning singles (Chen Chen and Dillon Thomas score) 6-3 Texas.

Top 9th – Texas: Li Ning singles (Dillon Thomas scores) 7-3 Texas.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries