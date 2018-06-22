Mitchell man accused of abusing woman, infant daughter

Associated Press,
Share This:

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A Mitchell man is awaiting trial for allegedly beating a woman and throwing his infant child to the ground in March.

The Daily Republic reports that 26-year-old Levi Sapp is accused of hitting the woman in the head with an ashtray and a hair grooming tool, throwing her phone in the toilet, pushing her into a bathtub, hitting her head against a wall, striking her head and threatening to kill her.

He also is accused of throwing his 7-week-old daughter on the ground.

Sapp has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to kidnapping, child abuse and domestic assault. His jury trial is scheduled for early September.

You Might Also Like