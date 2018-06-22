Mitchell man accused of abusing woman, infant daughter

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A Mitchell man is awaiting trial for allegedly beating a woman and throwing his infant child to the ground in March.

The Daily Republic reports that 26-year-old Levi Sapp is accused of hitting the woman in the head with an ashtray and a hair grooming tool, throwing her phone in the toilet, pushing her into a bathtub, hitting her head against a wall, striking her head and threatening to kill her.

He also is accused of throwing his 7-week-old daughter on the ground.

Sapp has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to kidnapping, child abuse and domestic assault. His jury trial is scheduled for early September.