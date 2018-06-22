Oil leaking after 31 tanker cars derail in northwest Iowa

DOON, Iowa (AP) – Crews are trying to determine how quickly crude oil leaking from derailed railroad tanker cars in northwest Iowa will reach cities downstream.

One or more of 31 tanker cars on the derailed train is leaking into floodwaters surrounding the tracks near Doon, about 40 miles southeast of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The train derailed around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

It’s not yet clear how many tankers are leaking or how much oil has escaped.

Ken Hessenius with the Iowa Natural Resources Department says his crews will try to determine how fast the oil is being carried downstream by the rain-swollen Little Rock River. It joins the Rock River a few hundreds yard west, which courses south into the Big Sioux River. That empties into the Missouri River at Sioux City.

He says towns supplied by shallow wells near the Rock River have been alerted about possible contamination.