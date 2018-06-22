Sounds Of The Sioux Empire: Type Omega

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For this edition of ‘Sounds Of The Sioux Empire,’ we introduce you to ‘Type Omega.’

Nicholas Clifford (vocals/guitar), Tyler Bloemendaal (bass), and Kyle Austin (guitar/vocals/synth/orchestral arrangement) formed to create the band roughly 2 years ago. All three have previous experience playing music in other bands, but were drawn together to create Type Omega due to their similarities in music taste. Austin describes the band as a, “progressive rock band with influences from bands such as Coheed & Cambria, TesseracT, Periphery, Plini, Opeth, that’s another band we like alot.”

Austin, Bloemendaal, and Clifford categorize their music as ‘space rock,’ and say they aren’t like your typical band.

“We’re a conceptual band, so what that means is that our music actually has a written out fictional story that goes with it. It’s just that-it’s a space ‘sci-fi’ fiction kind of deal,” said Austin.

‘TO’ relishes in being a conceptual band that plays space rock. As opposed to recording a “normal” debut album, ‘Project Helios: Expansions’ is a conceptual album. When recording, the three musicians were pushed to continue growing and touch foreign ground. “I think doing a concept excited us more than just doing an everyday album. It allowed us to experiment with different sounds that we wouldn’t normally experiment with,” said Nicholas Clifford.

Links to Type Omega’s music are below:

Bandcamp: https://typeomega.bandcamp.com/releases

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TypeOmegaBand/