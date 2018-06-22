Storm Think Playoff Game On The Road Could Work To Their Advantage

6-1 Road Record Will Be Tested In IFL Playoffs At Arizona

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm will do something they haven’t done in nine years tomorrow-go on the road for the IFL playoffs.

Despite co-holding the league’s best record at 10-3, the Storm didn’t hold any tiebreakers with Arizona and Iowa, forcing them to go on the road in the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Though it’s been a while since they’ve ventured outside of Sioux Falls for a postseason game, the Storm think playing on the road might be to their advantage since they’ve actually played better on the road, going 6-1 as compared with their 5-2 mark inside the Premier Center.

Their lone loss, though, was a 39-33 setback at Arizona in the season opener back in February. The Storm and Rattlers will kickoff tomorrow night in Phoenix at 8 PM CST. The winner will advance to the United Bowl in Des Moines against the Iowa Barnstormers. Iowa defeated Nebraska 48-17 on Friday night in the semifinals and earned the right to host the championship game on Saturday, July 7th.