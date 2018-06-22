Streveler’s Big Game Leads Winnipeg To Blowout Win At Montreal

USD Alum Wins First CFL Game

MONTREAL, QUEBEC — In his CFL debut last week with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, USD alum Chris Streveler did everything except pick up a victory.

He took care of that emphatically in his second start on Friday night in Montreal.

Streveler went 22-28 for 246 yards and three touchdown (to no interceptions) while running 10 times for 98 yards and another score in the Blue Bombers 56-10 victory. Click on the video viewer for highlights!