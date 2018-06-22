Train Derailment Forces Evacuation of Northwest Iowa Community

There is a mandatory evacuation in order for residents along Garfield Avenue in Doon, Iowa after a train derailed this morning. The community is just south of Rock Rapids and the derailment happened in a flooded area of the community.

The following video is a snapshot of the scene this morning from Michelle Schoening with our sister station KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa.

The mandatory evacuation is in order for residents of Garfield Ave. from 270th and 280th St. The derailment has caused a crude oil leak along the rural stretch of road.

Sioux County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says says the train derailed between 5 and 5:30 a.m. He says it’s unclear how much oil has leaked. It’s also unclear how many cars derailed and what caused the derailment although it appears to be flooding related. Floodwater along the Little Rock River is running over a road north of the track.

Evacuations have occurred downstream at Rock Valley, where the Rock River is expected to crest later Friday. The Little Rock flows into the Rock River.