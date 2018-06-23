BACK TO THE UNITED BOWL! Storm Stun Defending Champ Arizona In Overtime

Sioux Falls Heads To Ninth Straight United Bowl With 69-68 Win

PHOENIX, AZ — For the third straight week the Sioux Falls Storm rallied to pull off a thrilling victory.

This time they did it when it matter most, while getting revenge and returning to the United Bowl in one fell swoop.

Down by 13 at one point in the second half at the defending IFL champion Arizona Rattlers, who beat the Storm in Sioux Falls in last year’s title game, Sioux Falls came from behind to win their IFL semifinal playoff game on Saturday night, beating the Rattlers 69-68 after Miles Bergner successfully kicked a point after in overtime.

The victory sends the Storm to their 9th straight United Bowl. They’ll go on the road in two weeks on July 7th to face the Iowa Barnstormers in Des Moines, Iowa.

The USD alum Bergner ended up being the difference in the game. He didn’t miss a kick all night, converting all nine of the Storm’s extra point attempts and also kicked a pair of field goals, including a 41-yard and the game tying kick late in regulation. Arizona’s kicker, Sawyer Petre, on the other hand went 0-2 on field goal attempts, missing a field goal in the final seconds of regulation that would have sealed a victory, and then missing his second PAT in overtime that would end up being the final nail in the Rattlers’ coffin.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 13-22 for 167 yards and four touchdowns while also running 11 times for 72 yards and three more scores. Damond Powell caught caught four passes for 55 yards and a pair of scores while also returning a kickoff 49 yards for a touchdown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights aired during the 10 PM sportscast on KDLT as the game was still in progress. We’ll have more highlights from the finish tomorrow at 5 and 10 PM.