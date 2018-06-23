Canaries Even Series With Air Hogs

Sioux Falls Defeats Texas 6-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Canaries best the Texas AirHogs 6-2 on Saturday night. Anchored by Kevin Folman’s 6.2 innings of two-run ball, Sioux Falls supported the rookie’s longest outing with six runs to earn their 12th win of 2018.

Coming off a loss on Friday night, the Canaries (12-21) wasted no time dispatching the AirHog offense and taking the lead. Folman sent Texas (7-25) down in order in the first, then David Bergin gets Mitch Glasser around to score on a groundout. Sioux Falls extended their lead to 2-0 in the second on a Dan Motl’s RBI double, his fourth extra-base hit of the year.

Texas did not go away quietly, tying the game at two in their half of the third inning. Sioux Falls retook the lead for good in the bottom half, Burt Reynolds and Jordan Dean each bringing in a run on RBI singles.

Kevin Folman had his longest appearance of the year in just his third outing with the Canaries. The rookie allowed just two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings of work. His 6.2 innings is tied for the fifth-longest outing by a Sioux Falls starter this season. 16 of his 20 outs were on the ground, including a stretch of 12 straight.

In the eighth inning, trouble lurked for the Birds. With Texas’ Chen Chen on second and nobody out, Correlle Prime grounded to short, just in the reach of a diving Blake Schmit to keep the ball in the infield.

Chen advanced to third on the play, but a quick pump fake to first was enough for Chen to round third base, giving Schmit just enough time to toss the ball to Dean. The tag was in time to catch Chen for the inning’s first out. Kyle Schepel wrapped up the inning unscathed.

Sioux Falls bought some insurance in their half of the eighth. Maxx Garrett pounded a ball about 375 feet into the gap in left-center field, landing on the warning track to score Jabari Henry from first. Garrett advanced to third on the throw home, then came around to score on Dean’s sac fly.

The Canaries won their 12th game of the year by a final score of 6-2.

ODDS AND ENDS

New additions Jordan Dean and Mitch Glasser have a hit in each game they have played with Sioux Falls this season … Jordan Smith extended his hitting streak to six games with a single on Saturday and has a hit in nine of his last 10 … Sioux Falls in undefeated when leading after seven innings, now at 11-0 … the Canaries improve to 10-5 when scoring four or more runs, and 5-2 when holding their opponents to two or less … Sioux Falls in 1-1 when Folman is their starting pitcher.

ON DECK

Sioux Falls and Texas are set for rubber game on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slotted for 1:05 p.m. at the Birdcage. Birds fans can get their tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Folman (1-1)

L – Matzek (0-2)

SCORING RECAP

Bot 1st – David Bergin groundout (Mitch Glasser scores) 1-0 Sioux Falls.

Bot 2nd – Dan Motl doubles (Burt Reynolds scores) 2-0 Sioux Falls.

Top 3rd – Stewart Ijames doubles (Chen Junpeng scores) 2-1 Sioux Falls; Correlle Prime advances on an error (Stewart Ijames scores) 2-2 tied.

Bot 3rd – Burt Reynolds singles (David Bergin scores) 3-2 Sioux Falls; Jordan Dean singles (Maxx Garrett scores) 4-2 Sioux Falls.

Bot 8th – Maxx Garrett doubles (Jabari Henry scores) 5-2 Sioux Falls; Jordan Dean sacrifice fly (Maxx Garrett scores) 6-2 Sioux Falls.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries